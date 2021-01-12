St Joseph Asleep "At the end of every account in which Joseph plays a role, the Gospel tells us that he gets up, takes the child and his mother, and does what God commanded him (cf. Mt 1:24; 2:14.21)… More

"At the end of every account in which Joseph plays a role, the Gospel tells us that he gets up, takes the child and his mother, and does what God commanded him (cf. Mt 1:24; 2:14.21). Indeed, Jesus and Mary his Mother are the most precious treasure of our faith... We need only ask Saint Joseph for the grace of graces: our conversion. Let us now make our prayer to him: Hail, Guardian of the Redeemer, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. To you God entrusted his only Son; in you Mary placed her trust; with you Christ became man. Blessed Joseph, to us too, show yourself a father and guide us in the path of life. Obtain for us grace, mercy and courage, and defend us from every evil. Amen." – Pope Francis, 'Patris Corde', inaugurating the Year of Saint Joseph (8 Dec 2020–8 Dec 2021). Fresco from the church of Santa Maria dell'Orto in Trastevere, Rome.



