Salzburg Bach Choir Hanna Herfurtner, Soprano Joowon Chung, Soprano Andreas Scholl, Countertenor Bach Consort Vienna, conductor Rubén Dubrovsky Praise the LORD, O Jerusalem; praise thy God, O … More

Salzburg Bach Choir

Hanna Herfurtner, Soprano

Joowon Chung, Soprano

Andreas Scholl, Countertenor

Bach Consort Vienna, conductor Rubén Dubrovsky



Praise the LORD, O Jerusalem; praise thy God, O Zion.

For he hath strengthened the bars of thy gates; he hath blessed thy children within thee.

He maketh peace in thy borders, and filleth thee with the finest of the wheat.

He sendeth forth his commandment upon earth: his word runneth very swiftly.

He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes.

He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold?

He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, and the waters flow.

He sheweth his word unto Jacob, his statutes and his judgments unto Israel.

He hath not dealt so with any nation: and as for his judgments, they have not known them. Praise ye the LORD.



(Ps 147, 12-20)