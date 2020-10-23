Clicks39
Praise the LORD, O Jerusalem; praise thy God, O Zion
Salzburg Bach Choir
Hanna Herfurtner, Soprano
Joowon Chung, Soprano
Andreas Scholl, Countertenor
Bach Consort Vienna, conductor Rubén Dubrovsky
Praise the LORD, O Jerusalem; praise thy God, O Zion.
For he hath strengthened the bars of thy gates; he hath blessed thy children within thee.
He maketh peace in thy borders, and filleth thee with the finest of the wheat.
He sendeth forth his commandment upon earth: his word runneth very swiftly.
He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes.
He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold?
He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, and the waters flow.
He sheweth his word unto Jacob, his statutes and his judgments unto Israel.
He hath not dealt so with any nation: and as for his judgments, they have not known them. Praise ye the LORD.
(Ps 147, 12-20)
