Director of the Devos Center for Religion and Civil Society Discusses the Equality Act

The House of Representatives is taking up a vote today on the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. In addition, the bill would expand the areas to which those discrimination protections apply. President Joe Biden supports the bill and wrote in a statement, "The Equality Act provides long overdue federal civil rights protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, locking in critical safeguards in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems — and codifying the courage and resilience of the LGBTQ+ movement into enduring law." Director of the Devos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, Emilie Kao, joins to give her take on the Equality Act and what concerns her about it, in particular when it comes to our children and their education. Kao tells us more about an initiative that is part of the Heritage Foundation, called the Promise to America's Children. The director of the Devos Center for Religion and Civil Society discusses what the Promise to America's Children is doing to protect children and what we as parents can do as well.