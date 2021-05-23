Kamala Harris hand wipe blunder would've been 'the end of the world' for Trump. A clip showing Vice President Kamala Harris wiping her hand after meeting the South Korean president would have been “… More

A clip showing Vice President Kamala Harris wiping her hand after meeting the South Korean president would have been “the end of the world” if it had been Donald Trump, says Sky News host Rowan Dean.



Mr Dean said it was a “shocking performance” by the vice president but had received very little media coverage.



“Had it been Donald Trump can you imagine the outrage that would have occurred. It would have been the end of the world,” he said.