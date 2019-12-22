Yes, Jesus was born on Dec 25! Dr Marshall proves Dec 25 birth of Christ

The Catholic Church has taught that Jesus Christ was born on Christmas. Dr Taylor Marshall answers 3 objections to Dec 25 and proves the late December birth of Jesus Christ using Saint Luke's Gospel.… More





🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻



▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron and get signed books and Catholic resources:

▶ 3. Take online theology courses with Dr Marshall:

▶ 4. Please explore Dr Marshall's 8 books 📚 at amazon.com:

▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻

▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church!

▶ 7. Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:



🔴 Patreon Sponsors:

🔴 Facebook:

🔴 Dr Taylor Marshall's Twitter:

🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 The Catholic Church has taught that Jesus Christ was born on Christmas. Dr Taylor Marshall answers 3 objections to Dec 25 and proves the late December birth of Jesus Christ using Saint Luke's Gospel. Please like and share this video on Facebook. Get the word out!🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron and get signed books and Catholic resources: www.patreon.com ▶ 2. Receive a FREE book: "Thomas Aquinas in 50 Pages by Dr Marshall: taylormarshall.com ▶ 3. Take online theology courses with Dr Marshall: newsaintthomas.com ▶ 4. Please explore Dr Marshall's 8 books 📚 at amazon.com: www.amazon.com ▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church!▶ 7. Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:🔴 Patreon Sponsors: www.patreon.com 🔴 Facebook: www.youtube.com 🔴 Dr Taylor Marshall's Twitter: twitter.com 🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔