261. Happiness in God

Happiness is not always where we seek it, but when we do the will of God. Committing ourselves to God will allow us not to sink. On the contrary, it values us.May God guide our steps. Let’s leave him our plans and everything will be realized according to the Heart of God, if we really give them to him. May our projects be placed in the hands of God through prayer, heart to Heart with God and adoration of the Word (of the Verb) and the Eucharist.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas