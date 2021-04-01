283. We tend to be

“Your piety [love] is like a morning cloud, like the dew that early passes away,” Hosea, chapter 6, verse 4says God to Hosea and his people … to us too. It is true that we tend to be evasive in our thoughts, distracted in our intentions and selective in our achievements. And we become fugitives, even fearing Love.We have hurt persons, we had pain too. And we come to believe that even negative ambient thinking has become a reality. We gradually sink into an attractive mud. And the more we are seized by this mud, the more we feel surrounded and comfortable.It’s as if the mud secures us. But it’s the opposite. Our forces diminish, the tension increases, and we gradually freeze in a contentment that numbs us. We come to believe that that’s life.We go so far as to believe that God is a tyrant, that he doesn’t take care of us, that he has something else more important to do.It’s necessary to recognize that we are sinners, that we often have the tendency to leave the narrow road that leads to real happiness. When we are tingling with numbness, it’s not time to wait, it’s the red alert that tells us to turn our face to Jesus.God does not participate to distance us from him. God doesn’t push us to our failings. God doesn’t waste his time wanting to lose us in the fog or sink us in the mud. Just one look at him and we’re out. He is waiting for us. He is waiting for us as the parent waits with love and open arms for his child who is walking his first steps.Jesus invites us to look into the depths of our hearts to come to the truth about our intentions.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas