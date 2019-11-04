November 5 - The Feast of the Holy Relics: Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick

cybrotius November 5 Feast of the Holy Relics Anna Katharina Emmerick Hierognosis- The ability to discern blessed objects Anne Catherine Emmerich was unusually gifted in the discernment of holy … More

November 5 Feast of the Holy Relics

Hierognosis- The ability to discern blessed objects

“I see the blessing and the blessed object endowed with a healing and helping power. I see them as luminous and radiating light; while evil, crime and malediction appear before me as darkness radiating darkness and working destruction. I see light and darkness as living things, enlightening or obscuring ....

"I feel irresistibly drawn to look for these relics. They are attracted to me, and I sighed for them! It is easy to recognize them at such times, for they shine with a different light. I see little pictures like the faces of the saints to whom they belong, toward which rays of light dart from the particles. I cannot express it! It was a wonderful state! ..."

Anna Katharina EmmerickAnne Catherine Emmerich was unusually gifted in the discernment of holy things. Her remarkable ability to sense when an ordained priest was near (even when she did not see him), or the identification of relics or their whereabouts is well-documented.Father Carl E. Schmoger, C.SS.R., described some of these discernments in his study of this most unusual stigmatist:"With the gift of prophecy, Sister Emmerich had also received the power of discerning holy objects, even by the senses. Bells that had been blessed by a priest had for her a melody all their own, a sound essentially different from every other that struck her ear; her taste detected the blessing imparted to holy water as readily as others can distinguish water from wine; her sense of smell aided her sight and touch in recognizing the relics of saints; and she had as lively a perception of the sacerdotal benediction (blessing of a priest) sent her from afar, just as if it were given in her presence..." (The Life of Anne Catherine Emmerich: Volume II, p. 394.)Anne herself explained these holy things which she was able to distinguish, such as blessed objects or relics:(p. 395.)(p. 417.)