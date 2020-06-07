Our Lady of Sunday - June 8

Our Lady of Sunday Also known as Notre-Dame du Dimanche Memorial 8 June About the Apparition An apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Auguste Arnaud on 8 June 1873 and 8 July 1873. Arnaud … More

Our Lady of SundayAlso known asNotre-Dame du DimancheMemorial8 JuneAbout the ApparitionAn apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Auguste Arnaud on 8 June 1873 and 8 July 1873. Arnaud was married, the father of two, and a winemaker who regularly skipped Sunday Mass to work his vineyards. Our Lady appeared to him in the vineyard on 8 June and reminded him “You must not work on Sundays.” In honour of this blessing, Arnaud placed a cross and a statue of Mary at the site in the field. On 8 July Our Lady appeared again, this time to both Auguste and his neighbors who had gathered there, and told them, “You must never work on Sunday! Blessed are those who believe.”Dates8 June and 8 July in 1873Locationvineyard in Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve, l’Hérault, FranceApproval1876 by Bishop de Cabrières