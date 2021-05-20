Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls for a Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing's Winter Olympics | EWTN News Nightly Officials in China are weighing in on calls to boycott next year's Winter Olympics set to be hoste… More





Officials in China are weighing in on calls to boycott next year's Winter Olympics set to be hosted in the Communist country. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls the idea of a boycott, "A typical American farce." Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is calling for a boycott of the games by world leaders, to protest Beijing's human rights violations. However, the California Democrat stopped short of calling for athletes and corporate sponsors to stay away. A nationally recognized agent and public relations advisor, who is the founder of DLE Agency and Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, joins to explain what exactly a diplomatic boycott means and what type of impact it would have on the Beijing games. Eldridge shares what he thinks will happen and whether he believes the US and other countries will end up boycotting the Beijing games, or if the Winter Olympics could be moved to a different country with enough international support. If the boycott were to happen, it would not be the first time. Eldridge tells us more about the significance of past Olympic boycotts. He also discusses what the athletes are saying about the situation and what would happen to them and their Olympic dreams if the boycott were to occur. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls for a Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing's Winter Olympics | EWTN News NightlyOfficials in China are weighing in on calls to boycott next year's Winter Olympics set to be hosted in the Communist country. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls the idea of a boycott, "A typical American farce." Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is calling for a boycott of the games by world leaders, to protest Beijing's human rights violations. However, the California Democrat stopped short of calling for athletes and corporate sponsors to stay away. A nationally recognized agent and public relations advisor, who is the founder of DLE Agency and Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, joins to explain what exactly a diplomatic boycott means and what type of impact it would have on the Beijing games. Eldridge shares what he thinks will happen and whether he believes the US and other countries will end up boycotting the Beijing games, or if the Winter Olympics could be moved to a different country with enough international support. If the boycott were to happen, it would not be the first time. Eldridge tells us more about the significance of past Olympic boycotts. He also discusses what the athletes are saying about the situation and what would happen to them and their Olympic dreams if the boycott were to occur. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly