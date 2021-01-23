House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Deliver Article of Impeachment against Trump to the Senate By a landslide vote of 93-2, retired General Lloyd Austin has been confirmed to lead the Pentagon, making him … More





By a landslide vote of 93-2, retired General Lloyd Austin has been confirmed to lead the Pentagon, making him the first black person to be Secretary of Defense. Meanwhile, as the Senate moves forward with the vetting of cabinet nominees, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in days. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the one article of impeachment against former President Trump to the Senate on Monday. That delivery officially marks the start of the trial. On a charge of "incitement of insurrection" for the January 6th deadly US Capitol riot, Pelosi stated, "he called upon lawlessness, he showed a path to the Capitol, and the lawlessness took place - a direct connection." However, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wanted Speaker Pelosi to hold the article of impeachment until next Thursday, giving Trump more time to prepare a defense, but Pelosi dismissed that suggestion. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.