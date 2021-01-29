Sister Deirdre Byrne Shares her Thoughts on the March for Life | EWTN News Nightly Sister Deirdre Byrne, of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, joins us to discuss the March … More





Sister Deirdre Byrne, of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, joins us to discuss the March for Life that took place today. Sister Deirdre shares her thoughts on the significance of this year's march, the importance of defending the unborn and pregnant mothers, and the changes we're seeing as a new administration reverses many pro-life policies. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Sister Deirdre Byrne Shares her Thoughts on the March for Life | EWTN News NightlySister Deirdre Byrne, of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, joins us to discuss the March for Life that took place today. Sister Deirdre shares her thoughts on the significance of this year's march, the importance of defending the unborn and pregnant mothers, and the changes we're seeing as a new administration reverses many pro-life policies. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly