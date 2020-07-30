Clicks23
God is with us, and God is for us.
Fr. Jason Worthley speaks on 1 Thessalonians 5: 9-10
One of the nice things about your vids, Father, is you keep it to the point. So many GTV videos have time stamps like 2:39:18 and I say to myself, "C'mon... that's asking for big chunk of the evening over.. what? Another spiel about which Sister Lucia is really real or Covid. Over two and a half solid HOURS of that?
You're showing the difference between quality and quantity. ;-)
