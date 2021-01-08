President Donald Trump Tweets He Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration With the clock ticking down on President Donald Trump’s term in office, he tweeted out a message of support … More





With the clock ticking down on President Donald Trump’s term in office, he tweeted out a message of support today to the millions who voted for him in the November election. He also tweeted he will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden come January 20, 2021. Meanwhile a former White House staffer who recently left her post blames the president for the deadly violence on Capitol Hill saying he failed to lead. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Donald Trump Tweets He Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s InaugurationWith the clock ticking down on President Donald Trump’s term in office, he tweeted out a message of support today to the millions who voted for him in the November election. He also tweeted he will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden come January 20, 2021. Meanwhile a former White House staffer who recently left her post blames the president for the deadly violence on Capitol Hill saying he failed to lead. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly