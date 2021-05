May 22 Saint Rita breski1 SAINT RITA OF CASCIA Widow (c. 1386-1456) St. Rita of Cascia was born at Rocca Porena, Italy, about the year 1386. Her parents opposed her desire to become a nun, and … More

May 22 Saint Rita

SAINT RITA OF CASCIA

Widow

(c. 1386-1456)

St. Rita of Cascia was born at Rocca Porena, Italy, about the year 1386. Her parents opposed her desire to become a nun, and persuaded her to marry a man who, in a short time, lost his reputation on account of his cruelty. After being converted from his wicked ways, he was murdered by an enemy. Rita's two sons then resolved to take revenge; but through her prayers, never committed mortal sin repented.

After her sons passed away, Rita applied several times for admission into the Augustinian Convent at Cascia. Repeatedly refused until God Himself cleared away all obstacles, she entered the convent, made her profession and lived the life of a holy and devout Religious for forty-two years, "a shining example of every Christian virtue, pure as a lily, simple as a dove, and obedient as an angel."

That "God is wonderful in His Saints" is easily proved in the life of St. Rita, and, owing to her great number of miracles, she is often styled "The Saint of the Impossible."

