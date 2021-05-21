Clicks18
May 22
May 22 Saint Rita breski1
SAINT RITA OF CASCIA
Widow
(c. 1386-1456)
St. Rita of Cascia was born at Rocca Porena, Italy, about the year 1386. Her parents opposed her desire to become a nun, and persuaded her to marry a man who, in a short time, lost his reputation on account of his cruelty. After being converted from his wicked ways, he was murdered by an enemy. Rita's two sons then resolved to take revenge; but through her prayers, never committed mortal sin repented.
After her sons passed away, Rita applied several times for admission into the Augustinian Convent at Cascia. Repeatedly refused until God Himself cleared away all obstacles, she entered the convent, made her profession and lived the life of a holy and devout Religious for forty-two years, "a shining example of every Christian virtue, pure as a lily, simple as a dove, and obedient as an angel."
That "God is wonderful in His Saints" is easily proved in the life of St. Rita, and, owing to her great number of miracles, she is often styled "The Saint of the Impossible."
Patronage
abuse victims
against infertility
against loneliness
against sickness
against sterility
against wounds
bodily ills
desperate causes
difficult marriages
forgotten causes
impossible causes
lost causes
parenthood
sick people
sterile people
victims of physical spouse abuse
widows
wounded people
–
in Brazil
Cássia
Cataguases
Extrema
Guarda-Mor
Malacacheta
Medina
Miradouro
Nova Resende
Presidente Olegário, Brazil
Ritápolis
Santa Rita de Caldas
Santa Rita do Ibitipoca
Santa Rita de Jacutinga
Santa Rita de Minas
Santa Rita do Itueto
Santa Rita do Sapucaí
Sericita
Ubaí
Viçosa
Cascia, Italy
Dalayap, Philippines
Igbaras, Iloilo, Philippines
Prayers
Prayer to Saint Rita I
Prayer to Saint Rita II
Prayer to Saint Rita III
Hymn to Saint Rita
Novena to Saint Rita
Representation
nun holding a crown of thorns
nun holding roses
nun holding roses and figs
nun with a wound on her forehead
