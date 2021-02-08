Mary's Lament - performance video. Secret Garden is proud to share their first ever Christmas album. "Sacred Night" is a special collaboration with long-time band member and friend Cathrine Iversen. … More





From the album “Sacred Night”

Universal Music Norway

Produced by Secret Garden 2020

Visuals by Bråkmaker

