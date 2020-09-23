Pro-Homosexual Woman Bites Young Catholic, Breaks His Rosary

“She bit me on the hand and drew blood,” said Stanislaw Sadowski, a young TFP Student Action (Europe) volunteer attacked during a prayer rally in Warsaw on September 12, 2020. The attacker, a woman … More

“She bit me on the hand and drew blood,” said Stanislaw Sadowski, a young TFP Student Action (Europe) volunteer attacked during a prayer rally in Warsaw on September 12, 2020.

The attacker, a woman draped in a rainbow flag, disrupted the rosary rally of reparation held in front of the historic statue of Our Lord Carrying the Cross, which was desecrated by pro-homosexual activists last month.

“Was the attacker possessed by a devil? I don’t know for sure, but it’s possible. Because she also ripped my rosary apart and stole some of the beads,” Sadowski said. “Her teeth marks on my hand demonstrate that those who give themselves over to unnatural sin are controlled by animal passion. They might talk about tolerance, but their actions speak for themselves.”

During the night of July 28, pro-homosexual advocates “dressed in black attached a rainbow flag to the statue’s arm and a scarf with an anarchist symbol across Christ’s face, leaving behind a card containing their LGBT rights manifesto,” reported the Catholic News Agency.