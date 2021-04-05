SKULLDUGERY: Gaetz-gate

Gaetz-gate
In the wake of reporting that there is an ongoing Justice Dept. investigation into him, which involves sex, trafficking a minor across state lines, and possible campaign finance misdeeds, Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti sit down to untangle the twisted web that is Gaetz-gate (or maybe just “Gaet”?) They are joined by Washington Post Justice Dept. reporter Devlin Barrett, and former federal prosecutor Steven Block, who each lend their insight and expertise to predicting what comes next in this wild story.
GUESTS:
Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett), reporter, Washington Post
Steven Block (@sablockus), former federal prosecutor
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
RESOURCES:
“Gaetz investigation complicated by overture to his father about ex-FBI agent who went missing” by Mike Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett, Washington Post (Mar. 31, 2021)
“Justice Dept. Inquiry Into Matt Gaetz Said to Be Focused on Cash Paid to Women” by Katie Benner and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times (Apr. 1, 2021)
