Viganò: A Defeat of Trump Would Trigger the Antichrist

President Trump’s mission in the national and international arena is "decisive," Archbishop Viganò said during an October 1 interview.
The Archbishop sees an "epochal confrontation that has been unfolding in recent months.” For him a defeat of Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections would mean that "the final kathèkon" [withholder] (2 Thess 2:6-7) would fall.
The kathèkon is, Viganò explains, the one who prevents the mystery of iniquity and the dictatorship of the New World Order from revealing themselves.
According to Viganò, the mystery of iniquity has won Francis over to its cause. A President Biden would not have an own identity but be a marionette manoeuvred by the elites, “We would find ourselves facing an Orwellian dictatorship.”
Picture: Donald Trump, #newsUadxbwmwzl
Clicks62
- Report
Social networks