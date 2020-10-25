Francis Creates 13 New Cardinals

Pope Francis announced on October 25 the creation of 13 new Cardinals at a 28 November Consistory.9 are under 80 years and will vote in the next conclave. Two of them work in the Roman Curia:Maltese Mario Grech, 63, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops,Italian Marcello Semeraro, 72, Prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints.The others are:Antoine Kambanda, 61, of Kilgali, RwandaWilton Gregory, 72, of Washington DC, USA,Jose Advincula, 68,of Capiz, Philippines,Celestino Aós Braco, 75, of Santiago de Chile,Cornelius Sim, 69, of BruneiAugusto Paolo Lojudice, 56, of Siena, ItalyFather Mauro Gambetti, Guardian of the Franciscan Sacro Convento in AssisiThe four further Cardinal-elects over 80 years: Esquivel (Mexico), Tomasi (Italy), Cantalamessa (Italy), Feroci (Italy).Important Archbishops left out are of Los Angeles, Paris, Venice and Milan. Cornelius Sim of Brunei has in the tiny Muslim country the responsibilities of a parish priest.