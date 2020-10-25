Clicks103
Francis Creates 13 New Cardinals

Pope Francis announced on October 25 the creation of 13 new Cardinals at a 28 November Consistory.

9 are under 80 years and will vote in the next conclave. Two of them work in the Roman Curia:

Maltese Mario Grech, 63, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops,
Italian Marcello Semeraro, 72, Prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints.

The others are:
Antoine Kambanda, 61, of Kilgali, Rwanda
Wilton Gregory, 72, of Washington DC, USA,
Jose Advincula, 68,of Capiz, Philippines,
Celestino Aós Braco, 75, of Santiago de Chile,
Cornelius Sim, 69, of Brunei
Augusto Paolo Lojudice, 56, of Siena, Italy
Father Mauro Gambetti, Guardian of the Franciscan Sacro Convento in Assisi

The four further Cardinal-elects over 80 years: Esquivel (Mexico), Tomasi (Italy), Cantalamessa (Italy), Feroci (Italy).

Important Archbishops left out are of Los Angeles, Paris, Venice and Milan. Cornelius Sim of Brunei has in the tiny Muslim country the responsibilities of a parish priest.

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOngwzjuqts

De Profundis
  • Report
The first black American, bishops from Brunei and Rwanda, and three Franciscans including the papal preacher
Jungerheld
  • Report
What is the purpose of naming cardinals who cannot vote - this, from the title-hating pope?
