Southwark Archdiocese in London Celebrates Birth Of Christ, Muhammed And Guru

Southwark Archdiocese organises an inter-religious event in St Matthew parish, West Norwood, South London, on the Third Sunday of Advent (December 15).The archdiocese announced on social media that the celebration combines Christmas, Milad and Gurpurab thus honouring “the births of Jesus Christ, Muhammed and Guru Nanak”, the founder of Sikhism.The event will feature inter-religious speeches, hymns, readings from the Quran and the Bible, and poetry.On the same Sunday, Reverend Cathy Wiles, a parson at the local Anglican parish, will preach about Our Lady at Sunday Mass, although she has no right to do so in a Catholic Church.