Senior Editor for The Federalist Discusses the Challenge to the Electoral College Votes

Although tomorrow is the certification process for the Electoral College, at least a dozen Republican Senators and around 140 representatives have said they plan to contest the results. Senior editor for 'The Federalist', Christopher Bedford, joins to share his take on the challenge to the Electoral College votes. Bedford explains if this situation is unprecedented and if there is a chance the outcome of the presidential election could change. The editor also discusses what he will be watching for as the results come in for the Georgia Senate runoffs. With so much talk surrounding the president's recorded phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State, released just days before the Georgia election, Bedford shares his thoughts on the conversation and if he believes it will have an impact on Georgia voters.