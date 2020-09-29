Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
46
They are lying.
Tesa
50 minutes ago
English Health Secretary Matt Hancock said September 18 that hospital admissions for Covid-19 were doubling every 7-8 days . Here is what then happened (HMG figures)
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up