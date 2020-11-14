Clicks48
Monks singing Gregorian Chant in a Catholic Benedictine Seminary
The Catholic Church is majestic not just in the arts but also in music as well, no other churches especially outside the Catholic Church [escept the Orthodox] can have this kind of solemn praise to God without copying the concept of the chants sang inside our churches, how wonderful it is to be a Catholic.