Feast of St Thomas Becket - Fr Richard Finn OP

The homily on the Feast of St Thomas Becket, at Blackfriars Oxford (29.12.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/yY9YQQbfbeA
