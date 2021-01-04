Clicks4
Feast of St Thomas Becket - Fr Richard Finn OP The homily on the Feast of St Thomas Becket, at Blackfriars Oxford (29.12.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/yY9YQQ…More
Feast of St Thomas Becket - Fr Richard Finn OP
The homily on the Feast of St Thomas Becket, at Blackfriars Oxford (29.12.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/yY9YQQbfbeA
The homily on the Feast of St Thomas Becket, at Blackfriars Oxford (29.12.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/yY9YQQbfbeA