The Grapes Of Wrath 1940 BluRay.ShahidFirst.TV

The Grapes of Wrath is a 1940 American drama film directed by John Ford. It was based on John Steinbeck's 1939 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The screenplay was written by Nunnally Johnson and the executive producer was Darryl F. Zanuck.



The film tells the story of the Joads, an Oklahoma family, who, after losing their farm during the Great Depression in the 1930s, become migrant workers and end up in California. The motion picture details their arduous journey across the United States as they travel to California in search of work and opportunities for the family members, and features cinematography by Gregg Toland.



The film is widely considered to be one of the greatest American films of all time. In 1989, it was one of the first 25 films selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".



عناقيد الغضب (بالإنجليزية: The Grapes of Wrath) هو فيلم دراما تم إنتاجه في الولايات المتحدة وصدر في سنة 1940. الفيلم من إخراج جون فورد.