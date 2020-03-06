Schneider: The most painful persecution is the destruction of everything Catholic inside the Church

For Bishop Athanasius Schneider, there is a double persecution of the Church: the persecution by the media, and the persecution inside the Church which destroys everything that is Catholic.
Schneider told the Kirchlicher Umschau (February 2020) that we are in a situation that is "extremely depressing" for believing Catholics and faithful priests.
That is true. But there is not only a depressed and depressing church, but also a young, combative, joyfully Church which moves forward.
This Church can be found on Gloria.tv. We do not only talk about the problems, but also about the solutions.
Yes, the true Church exists. It does not rely on politics and media, but on God, who over the centuries made the Church great and triumphant.
Fainthearted bishops come to terms with the sin of the world, which they shamefully call "reality of life". But Christ says: "I have overcome the world" (Jn 16:33).
Each of us has enough "world" in his own life. We do not need more. For the world can offer us only one thing: death.
We need the pure wine of the Gospel. That is why we at Gloria.tv pursue a double strategy. We uncover what in the Church has become world and has therefore died. And we shine with spotlights on the narrow Golden Gate and the narrow royal road that leads to life (Mt 7:14).
Attacks on the Church or attacks on Gloria.tv are of little concern to us. We use them when we can make an interesting or funny news out of them. To laugh has never hurt anyone. The joy of the Savior is our strength.
Join us on Gloria.tv. Write comments. Upload videos and texts.
We also ask you from the bottom of our hearts: Make a donation during this Lent so that the Catholic coverage of Gloria.tv can continue.
to donate
with credit card or paypal via Kindful: click here
use a bank transfer to the account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
Clicks33
- Report
Social networks
Bishop Schneider sets out the position here:- www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-schneide…
"Sin is loving what God hates, and hating what God loves" (Catherine of Siena) - so don't worry Gloria.tv, as God loves you.
Schneider is two faced and continues to recognize the antipope francis who is destroying the church.
Cowards like him are a large part of the problem
Cowards like him are a large part of the problem