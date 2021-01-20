Clicks3
Here's Why the Vatican Bank is No Ordinary Investment Bank.
The Vatican Bank may be the size of a mid-tier investment bank, but it wields tremendous power and influence, said Gerald Posner, author of 'God's Bankers'. Posner added that it took him a decade to extensively research the book because the Vatican denied his requests at every turn.
