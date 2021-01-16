Dr. Scott Hahn - It Is Right & Just: Why the future of civilization Depends on true religion. ___________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Any view expressed by a … More





___________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer: Any view expressed by a host, contributor or guest is not necessarily reflective of the views of other hosts, contributors or guests.



Subscribe:



Become a Patron:



Donate:



Podcast:



Visit: ReasonAndTheology.com for more information Dr. Scott Hahn - It Is Right & Just: Why the future of civilization Depends on true religion.___________________________________________________________________Disclaimer: Any view expressed by a host, contributor or guest is not necessarily reflective of the views of other hosts, contributors or guests.Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UC9Z-xXb0tzX2FSCSDEnNJ8w Become a Patron: patreon.com/join/reasonandtheology Donate: reasonandtheology.com/donate/ Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/…ason-and-theology/id1459297783 or accounts.google.com/…ogle.com/music/managemusic?u=0 Visit: ReasonAndTheology.com for more information