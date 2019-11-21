Unusal Demonic Activity - Exorcists Hear Same Story From Different Persons / Demons

There is a lot of demonic activity going on, said Father Richard Heilman, a priest of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, USA, in a video to “U.S. Grace Force” (November 13). Heilman spoke about … More

There is a lot of demonic activity going on, said Father Richard Heilman, a priest of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, USA, in a video to “U.S. Grace Force” (November 13). Heilman spoke about recent exorcists’ incidents. During one exorcism “a demon started talking about specific situations in specific places”. The same exorcist went to another exorcism and in a complete different person, who did not know the previous possessed, yet the demon started saying the exact same things. Then, according to Heilman, the exorcist got contacted by four or five other exorcists reporting the same thing. Finally they discerned that “there is a powerful evil going on”.