Did the Cardinal Just Speak About “Mask Obligation”?

Wearing a mask, Hong Kong Cardinal John Tong Hon, 80, announced in a video message (below) that Masses in Hong Kong are suspended until February 28 because of the Coronavirus.Tong proposed to attend Mass online, including Ash Wednesday. Exception are only made for funerals and already scheduled weddings.Speaking English, he encouraged people at these difficult times to implement Christian love in addition to fulfilling our "mass obligation” – although some believe that he actually says “mask obligation.”