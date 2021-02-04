World Over - 2021-02-04 - Full Show with Raymond Arroyo KEN CUCCINELLI, former Acting Deputy Secretary of the, Department of Homeland Security, now Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation discusse… More

KEN CUCCINELLI, former Acting Deputy Secretary of the, Department of Homeland Security, now Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation discusses the Biden administration's recent actions on immigration reform. MOST REV. SALVATORE CORDILEONE, Archbishop of San Francisco updates us on his ongoing efforts to get Catholics back to Mass despite COVID lockdowns, and the controversy brewing between pro-abortion Catholic politicians & the Church. KATHY MEARS, Acting President of The National Catholic Education Association and pediatrician and author DR. MEG MEEKER talk about the effects of the pandemic on the education and well-being of students. DR. RALPH MARTIN, president of Renewal Ministries an Director of Graduate Programs at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit discusses his new book, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward.