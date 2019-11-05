Ex-Abortion Doctor Tells The SHOCKING Truth About Abortion

Dr. Antony Levatino testifies at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about Planned Parenthood's medical procedures. Planned Parenthood has been under fire after videos were released showing how the … More

Dr. Antony Levatino testifies at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about Planned Parenthood's medical procedures. Planned Parenthood has been under fire after videos were released showing how the mega abortion provider sold fetal tissue to researchers. Dr. Levatino gave this expert testimony in 2015.



Go here to help DEFUND Planned Parenthood: tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-…