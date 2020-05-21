Uncovering the grotesque live organ harvesting practices in China

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Ethan Gutmann, an investigative writer and defender of human rights, joins Jonathon to discuss the live organ harvesting that he discovered was happening in … More

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Ethan Gutmann, an investigative writer and defender of human rights, joins Jonathon to discuss the live organ harvesting that he discovered was happening in China. Van Maren and Gutmann discuss the current situation in China, how Gutmann uncovered the live harvesting of organs 20 years ago, and why Gutmann thinks this is a good reason for us to be cautious in our dealings with China.