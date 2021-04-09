The Vatican and Harvard University Team Up to Sponsor Symposium on Abuse Prevention and Treatment Thursday is the World Day for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention. The Vatican has joined Harvard Univers… More





Thursday is the World Day for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention. The Vatican has joined Harvard University to sponsor a three day online symposium on abuse prevention and treatment. It is one of several efforts to combat and prevent child sexual abuse. Associate Professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Katharina Fuchs, joins to tell us about the recent international webinar at which she was a speaker. She shares what her message to the participants was. The associate professor explains how the Church has collaborated with other organizations to raise awareness and protect children. Fuchs discusses the rise in the number of reports on child abuse, what has led to the increase and what can be done to stop it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Vatican and Harvard University Team Up to Sponsor Symposium on Abuse Prevention and TreatmentThursday is the World Day for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention. The Vatican has joined Harvard University to sponsor a three day online symposium on abuse prevention and treatment. It is one of several efforts to combat and prevent child sexual abuse. Associate Professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Katharina Fuchs, joins to tell us about the recent international webinar at which she was a speaker. She shares what her message to the participants was. The associate professor explains how the Church has collaborated with other organizations to raise awareness and protect children. Fuchs discusses the rise in the number of reports on child abuse, what has led to the increase and what can be done to stop it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly