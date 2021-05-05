TODAY HOLY ROSARY: WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021 - THE HOLY ROSARY WEDNESDAY.HOLY ROSARY TodayWednesday May 05, 2021.Pray the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary to obtain peace in the world. In Today Holy Rosary, we are contemplating the Glorious Mysteries. The Holy Rosary is considered a perfect prayer because within it lies the awesome story of our salvation. The Rosary is an important devotion that honors Mary while focusing on the events in the life of Jesus Christ.