EWTN News Nightly | Friday, April 16, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Several lawmakers who just returned from the border say the US immigration system remains overwhelmed. Congressman Richard Hudson says, "Several of the border patrol agents, including the section border chief told me the cartels control the border now." Meanwhile, President Joe Biden greeted Japan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, at the West Wing today as the two nations are striving to build and strengthen their alliance while working for a free and open Indo-Pacific, in the face of growing Chinese military threats in the region. More than a half-dozen Pro-Democracy protestors in Hong Kong have been sentenced to up to 18 months in prison for their role in what were called "un-authorized assemblies" in 2019. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang shares the status of the Pro-Democracy movement overall in Hong Kong right now. A new video series from the Archdiocese of Boston is bringing vocational guidance to a COVID-19 online world. Assistant Director of the Office of Vocations for the Archdiocese of Boston, Father Michael Zimmerman, talks about the Scivias video series. And finally this evening, Pope Emeritus Benedict turns 94 today, the oldest living Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. Professor at the Angelicum, Fr. Ralph Weimann, joins to share how Pope Emeritus Benedict is celebrating his birthday and how he is doing.