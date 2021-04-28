This is the introduction to the book he wrote entitled, "True Devotion to Mary." This great saint explains why Jesus wants us to come to him through his Mother since He chose to come to us through … More

This is the introduction to the book he wrote entitled, "True Devotion to Mary." This great saint explains why Jesus wants us to come to him through his Mother since He chose to come to us through her. I will read the entire book in preparation for the Total Consecration to Jesus through Mary.