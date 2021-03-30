Audio Program - Bro. Michael Dimond and Bro. Peter Dimond Catholic Prophecy foretold that there would be a Great Apostasy and a counterfeit Church in the Last Days. The Catholic Church is the one … More





mostholyfamilymonastery.com/catholicchurch/great-apostasy-last-days-prophecy/ Audio Program - Bro. Michael Dimond and Bro. Peter Dimond Catholic Prophecy foretold that there would be a Great Apostasy and a counterfeit Church in the Last Days. The Catholic Church is the one true Church founded by Jesus Christ upon St. Peter (Mt. 16:18 -20; Jn. 21:15 -17). This is proven by history, Scripture and tradition. But the post-Vatican II “Church” is actually a counterfeit “Catholic” sect with new teachings, new practices and a New Mass. It is not the Catholic Church. It has been led by manifestly heretical antipopes who have promoted a false religion that is contrary to the teaching of the Catholic Church. Vatican II was a council that took place from 1962-1965. It initiated a revolution against the Catholic faith and gave birth to this new counterfeit Vatican II Sect. Our website proves in detail that this post-Vatican II Sect is not Catholic, that its leaders are not Catholic, that its fruits and teachings are not Catholic and not holy, and that it was predicted in Sacred Scripture and in Catholic prophecy to arise in the last days as part of the Devil’s final assault on mankind. The arrival of this post-Vatican II counterfeit “Catholic” sect in Rome in the last days actually proves, rather than disproves, the authenticity of the traditional Catholic Faith, as this website shows.