Washington, D.C. Prepares for Tomorrow's Presidential Inauguration | EWTN News Nightly In preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, Washington D.C. has become a fortress of roadblocks and barric… More





In preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, Washington D.C. has become a fortress of roadblocks and barricades. Security officials are working to avoid more violence, in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots. Large areas around the Capitol are sealed off to everyone except authorized personnel. Approximately 25,000 National Guard troops are in place to keep order during the inauguration ceremony, and at least a dozen of them have been removed after they were found to have ties to fringe right group militias. Even though Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen says he sees reason to be concerned, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is confident it will go smoothly. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Washington, D.C. Prepares for Tomorrow's Presidential Inauguration | EWTN News NightlyIn preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, Washington D.C. has become a fortress of roadblocks and barricades. Security officials are working to avoid more violence, in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots. Large areas around the Capitol are sealed off to everyone except authorized personnel. Approximately 25,000 National Guard troops are in place to keep order during the inauguration ceremony, and at least a dozen of them have been removed after they were found to have ties to fringe right group militias. Even though Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen says he sees reason to be concerned, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is confident it will go smoothly. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly