Francis: "Nobody Is Saved Alone" - No Word About the Saviour

either all saved

or no one is saved

Francis will participate in an October 20 inter-religious Meeting of Prayer for Peace which emulates John Paul II's wicked 1986 Assisi Meeting.The happening is entitled "Nobody Is Saved Alone - Peace and Fraternity” and organised by the Roman Sant’Egidio Community, an ecumenical ceremony at Santa Maria in Aracoeli Basilica included. A gathering of representatives of different religions on the central Piazza del Campidoglio follows.Francis' Fratelli tutti 137 shows that the title of the happening is lying, “We need to develop the awareness that today we aretogether.” The truth is: Those who are saved, are saved in Christ. Full stop.