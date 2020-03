The International Seminary of St. Peter of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) in Wigratzbad, Bavaria, Germany, announces that a guest priest has been diagnosed with coronavirus covid-19. It has decided that the public Masses will be offered by FSSP priests of the District House, which is also located in Wigratzbad, rather than by the seminary priests. One of the weekly Masses (Sunday 10am) is suspended. No Holy Communion is distrubated at all.