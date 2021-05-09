Patricia Sandoval interviews Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. In the first of these special events after releasing a pastoral letter on the dignity of the unborn, the reception of Holy Communion, … More

Patricia Sandoval interviews Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.



In the first of these special events after releasing a pastoral letter on the dignity of the unborn, the reception of Holy Communion, and the responsibilities of Catholics in public life, Archbishop Cordileone will be interviewed by Patricia Sandoval.



Sponsored by the Archdiocese of San Francisco and Human Life Action.