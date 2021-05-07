Go and Bear Fruit "You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide; so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may … More

"You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide; so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may give it to you." – John 15:16, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. Stained glass detail from the apse windows of St Dominic's Priory church, the Rosary Shrine in London. It depicts Christ as the Bridegroom of the Soul, from the Song of Songs.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr