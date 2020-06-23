Restoration Ruins Famous Painting of Our Lady

And here are two more botched works



In 2012, an elderly parishioner attempted to restore a prized fresco of Jesus Christ at her local church near Zaragoza. But her paint job led to the painting being dubbed 'Monkey Christ.'



Last year a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre also caught public attention after a restoration job, with some comparing its new look to a Playmobile … More

And here are two more botched works



In 2012, an elderly parishioner attempted to restore a prized fresco of Jesus Christ at her local church near Zaragoza. But her paint job led to the painting being dubbed 'Monkey Christ.'



Last year a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre also caught public attention after a restoration job, with some comparing its new look to a Playmobile figure.