Restoration Ruins Famous Painting of Our Lady

The famous painting of the Immaculate Conception of the Baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (+1682) has been ruined during a botched restoration.
The picture belongs to a private art collector in Valencia, Spain.
He paid €1200 for the cleansing of the painting by a furniture restorer, but after two attempts the painting has been ruined.
And here are two more botched works
In 2012, an elderly parishioner attempted to restore a prized fresco of Jesus Christ at her local church near Zaragoza. But her paint job led to the painting being dubbed 'Monkey Christ.'
Last year a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre also caught public attention after a restoration job, with some comparing its new look to a Playmobile figure.
