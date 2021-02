Ps 55:11-13

In God will I praise the word, in the Lord will I praise his speech. In God I will I hope. I will not fear what man can do to me. I am bound, O God, by vows to Thee which I will pay, praises to Thee, because Thou hast delivered my soul from death, my feet from falling: that I be acceptable in the sight of God, in the light of the living. [Ps 55:11-13]