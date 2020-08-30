Fairy Tale: Viganò Expects "Unthinkable Miracles"

For Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò the current Church crisis resulted from the fact that we have forgotten the fear of God (MarcoTosatti.com, August 29).Writing to Massimo, 16, a traditional Catholic, Viganò explains that God doesn't intervene because through the Church’s crisis he works a good which still is incomprehensible for us. For Viganò, it only seems that the Lord has abandoned us.He expects "unthinkable miracles" at the moment when error seems to overwhelm the truth, all seems to be lost and the pastors have abandoned the flock to the wolves, "when churches are deserted by the faithful and public morality exalts vice and condemns virtue.”