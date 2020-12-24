President Trump Calls COVID Relief Bill Presented to Him "A Disgrace" | EWTN News Nightly President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they … More





President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented. The president called the bill a disgrace and said, "I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple." Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, says the House could take up a request for unanimous consent to increase those direct payments, but first the Republican leader needs to back the motion. In order to sign the long-sought COVID relief bill, the ball is back in the Republicans' court. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Trump Calls COVID Relief Bill Presented to Him "A Disgrace" | EWTN News NightlyPresident Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented. The president called the bill a disgrace and said, "I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple." Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, says the House could take up a request for unanimous consent to increase those direct payments, but first the Republican leader needs to back the motion. In order to sign the long-sought COVID relief bill, the ball is back in the Republicans' court. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly