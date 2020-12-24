Clicks2
President Trump Calls COVID Relief Bill Presented to Him "A Disgrace" | EWTN News Nightly
President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented. The president called the bill a disgrace and said, "I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple." Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, says the House could take up a request for unanimous consent to increase those direct payments, but first the Republican leader needs to back the motion. In order to sign the long-sought COVID relief bill, the ball is back in the Republicans' court.
