When we bless ourselves, not only are we reminded of the waters of baptism, but we are reminded of the Most Blessed Trinity and the power of the Cross. By His Cross and Resurrection, Jesus has saved … More

When we bless ourselves, not only are we reminded of the waters of baptism, but we are reminded of the Most Blessed Trinity and the power of the Cross. By His Cross and Resurrection, Jesus has saved us and given us everlasting life. ArchdioceseofNewYork