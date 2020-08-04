Home
Clicks
32
"A man who governs his passions is master of the world." St Dominic
Gesù è con noi
46 minutes ago
"A man who governs his passions is master of the world. We must either rule them, or be ruled by them. It is better to be the hammer than the anvil." St Dominic
